Police: Body of man found in debris after Phoenix alley fire

PHOENIX (AP) — A body has been found in the debris of an extinguished alley fire in Phoenix and the case is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

City fire crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and quickly put the blaze out before locating a man’s body in the debris.

Police detectives and fire investigators were then notified.

The name and age of the man found dead weren’t immediately released.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.