Police: Bear attacks miniature horse

WILTON — A miniature horse has sustained injuries believed to have been caused by a black bear.

A resident of Kellogg Drive notified police on May 20 their miniature horse had been attacked some time during the overnight hours.

Wilton Animal Control and an officer from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded with police. According to police, the wounds indicate the miniature horse was likely attacked by a black bear. The incident is being forwarded to the DEEP Wildlife division for follow-up.

DEEP offers the following recommendations for avoiding bear interactions near the home.

Remove bird feeders and bird food from late March through November.

Place garbage cans inside a garage or shed. Add ammonia to trash to make it unpalatable.

Clean and store grills in a garage or shed after use. (Propane cylinders should be stored outside.)

Don’t intentionally feed bears.

Don’t approach or try to get close to a bear to get a photo or video.

Don’t leave pet food outside overnight.

Don’t add meat or sweets to a compost pile.

More information and precautions to take around black bears can be found at ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Fact-Sheets/Black-Bear.

