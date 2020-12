HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by an officer who had ordered him to drop his rifle and handgun in a Hartford parking lot Saturday night, police said.

Officers received a 911 call about a man with a gun shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said in a release. They found a man in a parking lot armed with a rifle and a handgun.