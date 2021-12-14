Police: Armed man killed after standoff at Ohio home

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man with a history of mental illness who ran out of a Dayton home with a gun during a standoff that followed at least one earlier shooting died after he was shot by officers, police said Tuesday.

Interim Chief Matt Carper of the Dayton police department said a 49-year-old man walking his dog Tuesday said he was shot in the leg after his dog ran toward the home. Police said the suspect had been reported firing a weapon outside just minutes earlier, something neighbors said he had done before.