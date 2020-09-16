Police: 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in hand

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand Wednesday.

Police said in a news release that they received a call for a report of a shooting in East Baltimore just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe the boy was inside a home when he accidentally shot himself. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No additional details were immediately released.