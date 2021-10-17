Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Two people in Arkansas were found fatally stabbed and a third person was shot and killed by an officer whose neck was slashed after he found a man beating one of the stabbing victims with a rock, authorities said Sunday.
It happened around 6:20 a.m., when Fort Smith police received a 911 call about a man assaulting a person who was on the ground. The responding officer discovered Christofer Conner beating a 15-year-old boy in the face and head with a rock, said Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker.