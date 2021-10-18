Police: 3rd man wanted in Alabama HS football game shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police on Monday released the name of a third man wanted in an Alabama shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game.

Mobile police said they had five warrants accusing Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 19, of attempted murder. Jai Montrell Scott, also 19, was arrested Sunday on the same charges. A 17-year-old juvenile was also arrested. Police said he was also being charged with an attempted murder as an adult. The 17-year-old's name was not immediately released.