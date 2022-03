ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting of two men, one who died at the scene, early Saturday in the Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the shooting happened shortly after 4 a.m. just west of Interstate 70. Police responding to the call found a man believed to be in his 30s who was lying on the sidewalk. Medics at the scene pronounced him dead, and police are working to identify him.