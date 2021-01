COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — Two inmates who escaped from an Arizona prison in Florence last weekend were recaptured in Coolidge, police in the nearby Pinal County city said Thursday.

Coolidge police officers and U.S. deputy marshals captured and arrested David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot after police received calls from at least two residents who reported having seen the inmates, the Police Department said in a statement.