Police: 2 dead after disturbance at suburban Seattle party

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Two men died at an apartment building in suburban Seattle after a male relative of the host stabbed her and two other people and one of the stabbing victims shot him, police said Sunday.

The 41-year-old stabbing suspect from Burien and a 21-year-old man from Renton, whom he allegedly stabbed, died, after some kind of disturbance between the 41-year-old and the party's 22-year-old host, police chief Steve Mylett said. The woman hosting the party at the Elements Apartments, a three-building high-rise complex downtown, was taken to the hospital but released on Saturday while a 24-year-old from Bend, Oregon, who shot the suspect after being stabbed, was in stable condition Sunday at Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Police were investigating what led up to a disturbance and what the relationship was between the party's host and the stabbing suspect, Mylett said. Video evidence of what happened has been found and police were interviewing witnesses at the party, he said.

The deaths are the third and fourth homicides in the city this year.