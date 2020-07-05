Police: 2 brothers killed in apparent road-rage shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of two brothers that apparently stemmed from a fit of road rage, authorities said.

Danny Lee Huffman, 48, of Spotsylvania, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to his 911 call late Saturday and found the bodies of the two brothers, who were 38 and 39, news outlets reported.

Huffman was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment, according to Capt. Liz Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Scott told The Free Lance-Star that did not know why Huffman was charged with malicious wounding in a fatal shooting but that the charges likely would be upgraded.

Huffman was charged with child endangerment because his 17-year-old son was with him at the time of the shooting, WRIC-TV reported.

Deputies found the brothers dead in a car in the middle of a road when they responded to the 911 call.

Scott said the killings apparently stemmed from a road-rage incident. Huffman told investigators that he was cut on the arm by one of the brothers before the shooting.

Huffman was being held in jail without bond.