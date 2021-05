SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two people have been arrested in the killing of a man who was shot after he came to the aid of his girlfriend, who was being attacked by one of the suspects, police in Sioux City said.

Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, died after being shot in the chest across the street from a downtown Sioux City bar, the Sioux City Journal reported. Police later arrested a 17-year-old Dwight Evans, suspected of being the shooter, and an accomplice, 20-year-old Lawrence Canady.