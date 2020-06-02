Police: 12-year-old's fatal shooting apparently was accident

CLEVELAND (AP) — The death of a 12-year-old boy fatally shot in a Cleveland home this week appears to have been an accident, authorities said.

Donell H. King Jr. was taken to a hospital after he was shot around 1:30 p.m. Monday, but was pronounced dead there a short time later, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities have not provided details on how the shooting occurred or said if anyone else was in the home at the time. No other injuries have been reported.

While the shooting remains under review, authorities have said a preliminary investigation determined it may have been an accident.