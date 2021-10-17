Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 12:35 p.m.
1 of15 People join a protest in solidarity with migrants who have been pushed back at Poland's border with Belarus, in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Thousands of people have marched in Warsaw in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of protesters marched Sunday in two Polish cities in solidarity with migrants and asylum-seekers at the Poland-Belarus border who have been pushed back by Polish authorities.
Several thousand people marched in Warsaw and others protested in Krakow under the slogan “Stop torture at the border." Marchers accused Polish authorities of cruel behavior for pushing the migrants back and for imposing a state of emergency at the border that has prevented human rights workers from going there to aid people.