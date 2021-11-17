Poland says Belarus is taking away migrants at border camp Nov. 17, 2021 Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 6:49 a.m.
1 of14 Migrants settle for the night in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Migrants settle for the night in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Migrants settle for the night in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Migrants settle in the morning in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Leonid Shcheglov/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Migrants settle for the night in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Migrants settle for the night in the logistics center in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP) Maxim Guchek/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Migrants settle in a logistics center in the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Leonid Shcheglov/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 General view of the logistics center where migrants were settled at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Leonid Shcheglov/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Migrants settle in a logistics center at the checkpoint "Kuznitsa" at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Leonid Shcheglov/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government official said Wednesday that migrants who have spent days in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian side of Poland's eastern border are being taken away by bus by Belarusian officials.
Since Nov. 8 a large group of people from the Middle East has been stuck at a border crossing with Poland, hoping to enter Europe. Most are fleeing conflict or hopelessness at home and aim to reach Germany or other western European countries.