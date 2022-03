READING, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire on a playground during a fight among teenagers in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading left one young person dead and three others wounded, authorities said.

Reading police said 15 to 30 young people, some from outside the city and all believed to be 16 to 18 years old, had gathered at the playground in Brookline Park “to engage in a fight." They said gunfire from multiple individuals in the park then rang out.