Player sees 2nd red card after VAR reprieve

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish player has been shown two red cards in a soccer rarity where he was sent off, brought back after a VAR reprieve, and dismissed again before play had resumed.

Fuenlabrada’s Cristóbal Márquez initially saw red for a high challenge on Girona’s Àlex Granell in the 68th minute of their second-tier league match in Spain on Sunday, which visitors Girona won 1-0.

Marquez left the field before referee Isidro Díaz de Mera changed his decision after consulting a pitch-side monitor in a video review and deciding that the foul did not deserve a red card.

Díaz de Mera instead showed Márquez a yellow card for the high challenge when the player returned to the field. But before play could restart, Márquez unwisely made mocking gestures to Granell and faced off with him.

Díaz de Mera did not hesitate to show Marquez another red card - for a second yellow card offense - and this time sent him off for good.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports