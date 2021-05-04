Plant owners say new law interferes in Colstrip contract

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The majority owners of a coal-fired power plant in southern Montana filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging a bill signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte unconstitutionally interferes with a private business contract that has governed the operation of the Colstrip power plant for 40 years.
Gianforte, a Republican, described the new law and a second measure affecting Colstrip as retaliation against Washington clean energy laws that have imposed an upcoming ban on coal power in that state over climate change concerns.