The bridge at Arrowhead Road has been deemed in "poor" condition by the state Department of Transportation and plans to replace it will be discussed on Nov. 12.

WILTON — The state Department of Transportation will discuss replacing the bridge that crosses the Norwalk River on Arrowhead Road in South Wilton on Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

The electronic meeting will be livestreamed via Microsoft Teams Live Event and YouTube Live. There will be time at the end of the meeting for questions.

This is the second bridge in Wilton that the DOT is looking to replace. The agency recently held a virtual meeting to discuss replacing the bridge at Lovers Lane.

Plans are moving forward on that project. It will be the focus of a discussion between the town Department of Public Works and the Architectural Review Board at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Similar to the Lovers Lane bridge, the Arrowhead Road bridge has been deemed in “poor” condition by the state. Last year, the Board of Selectmen voted to replace both bridges and voters approved $1.3 million to cover the town’s share of replacement costs at the budget referendum in May 2019.

At that time, it was estimated the cost to replace the Arrowhead Road bridge would be $3,718,010. After federal and state reimbursement, the net cost to the town for construction would be $693,602. As with the Lovers Lane bridge, the state is picking up the design costs not covered by federal funds.

The DOT estimates an average of 70 cars per day cross the 35-year-old bridge, which is in a residential neighborhood. The bridge is about 24 feet wide and will remain that width, according to town engineer Frank Smeriglio.

The bridge has a metal deck, as opposed to concrete, which Smeriglio said is at the end of its lifespan.

“There is rust underneath and deficiencies with the steel girders,” he added. “We are looking for a full replacement.”

According to documents posted online, the DOT is planning to construct a temporary bridge to bypass construction.

This bridge is much younger than the 90-year-old Lovers Lane bridge.

Instructions on how to access the meeting and on how to provide comments or ask questions, can be found at the project webpage. Comments will be accepted for up to 14 days after the meeting.

Those with limited internet access may request that project information is mailed to them by mailing Marc Byrnes at DOT-FLBP@ct.gov or calling 860-594-3489.

A recording of the formal presentation will be posted to YouTube following the event.