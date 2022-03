SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) — A pizza shop owner in Silverdale has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after entering an Alford plea in Kitsap County District Court to three counts of assault with sexual motivation for assaults on three servers.

David Barrios, owner of MASAS Pizza, also was sentenced to two years of supervision and required to have a psychosexual and chemical dependency evaluations done, The Kitsap Sun reported Monday.