Pizza fundraiser for Wilton seniors

Wilton Pizza and Pasta will repeat the successful fundraiser it had last month for Stay at Home in Wilton.

The nonprofit organization that benefits Wilton senior citizens will receive 15 percent of all dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders that mention Stay at Home in Wilton on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 5 p.m on. Information: 203-762-0007.

Stay at Home in Wilton is a nonprofit organization that assists older adults to remain living in their homes by offering services such as volunteer drivers, minor home repairs and technical assistance. The organization also offers numerous social opportunities for members.