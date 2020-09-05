Pizza fundraiser benefits Wilton senior adults

WILTON — Lovers of Italian food can support Stay at Home in Wilton when they order out or dine in at Wilton Pizza & Pasta on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Stay at Home in Wilton will receive 15 percent of the proceeds when customers mention the nonprofit organization when they order from the restaurant in Wilton Center.

The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. and applies to dine-in, takeout and delivery orders.

Stay at Home in Wilton is a nonprofit organization that assists older adults to remain living in their homes by offering services such as volunteer drivers, minor home repairs and technical assistance. The organization also offers numerous social opportunities for members.

Information: stayathomeinwilton.org.