Pilot killed in Florida small plane crash
MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a pilot is dead following a small plane crash at a Florida airport.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Aloy tells the Pensacola News Journal that 38-year-old Matthew Platt died in the Sunday morning crash at Peter Prince Field near Milton.
He says Platt had just taken off when the single-engine aircraft went down on airport property. He was the plane’s only occupant.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.
