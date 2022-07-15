Pilot found dead with wreckage of plane in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The wreckage of an airplane reported overdue earlier this week has been located, and the pilot, the only person onboard, found dead, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The department in a statement identified the pilot as 38-year-old Andy Andersen of Sutton. An Alaska Army National Guard helicopter and crew on Thursday afternoon located the wreckage and Andersen at the top of Thompson Pass about 1,000 feet (305 meters) off the Richardson Highway, the statement said.