Pilot dies in small airplane crash in western North Dakota

DUNN CENTER, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane taking off in foggy conditions from a private runway in western North Dakota Saturday night crashed into an adjacent hill, killing the pilot.

The Highway Patrol says the Piper Pacer crashed at 7:19 p.m. Mountain Time, eight miles southeast of Dunn Center in the North Dakota Badlands. It was dark at the time.

The pilot, a 43-year-old man from Fargo, died on scene, the patrol said. His name has not been released.