Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

A music fan wears a Lucha Libre wrestlers mask at the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, March 20, 2022. The Vive Latino Festival has become Latin America's biggest Latin rock celebration.
Eduardo Verdugo/AP

March 18 – March 24, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Leslie Mazoch in Quito, Ecuador.

