Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Chile's new President Gabriel Boric flashes a victory sign on his inauguration day after his swearing-in ceremony at Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022.
1of17Chile's new President Gabriel Boric flashes a victory sign on his inauguration day after his swearing-in ceremony at Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, March 11, 2022.Natacha Pisarenko/AP

March 10 – March 17, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Dolores Ochoa in Quito, Ecuador.

