Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

Recaptured inmates are led by police outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after an attempted breakout, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. At least seven people were killed on Thursday after several inmates tried to escape from the prison, eyewitnesses told The Associated Press. .Dieu Nalio Chery/AP A Mayan spiritual guide arranges crosses, marked with the names of people who died in the nation's civil war, in a circle in preparation for a ceremony marking the National Day of Dignity for the Victims of Armed Internal Conflict, in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Guatemalans annually honor on Feb. 25 the victims of the 36-year civil war that ended in 1996.Moises Castillo/AP A youth rests on his empty oxygen cylinder waiting for a refill shop to open in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, as the lack of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues to be the norm nationwide. The shop can only refill about 40 tanks a day, triggering long lines outside private providers with many spending the night outside so as to not lose their place.Martin Mejia/AP Health workers take data from a woman before testing her for COVID-19, at the Escuela Militar de Ingenieria in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.Juan Karita/AP An elderly woman is injected with a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19 at the Jose Joaquin Vargas Special Women's Center in Sibate, Colombia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The geriatric center specializing in treating psychiatric patients began vaccinating patients over 80 against the new coronavirus.Fernando Vergara/AP Nurse Mirian Arrua talks to the press before getting the nation's first shot of the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, administered by Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni, not in picture, at the National Hospital in Itaugua, Paraguay, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.Jorge Saenz/AP A Flamengo soccer fan is driven back by the police during clashes as the team arrived for a match against Internacional for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Internacional lost the match placing Flamengo in a better position to win the championship.Bruna Prado/AP Prisoners' relatives gather outside Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Deadly riots broke out in prisons in three cities across the country due to fights between rival gangs, according to police. (Boris Romoleroux/API via AP)Boris Romoleroux/AP Air Force planes fly in formation over a Mexican flag during a visit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez to mark Flag Day in Iguala, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.Eduardo Verdugo/AP A man flies in a motorized paraglide over Costanera de Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.Jorge Saenz/AP Journalists and scientists take images as an Andean condor is released into the wild by Bolivian veterinarians, on the outskirts of Choquekhota, Bolivia, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Two endangered Bolivian condors were released after recovering from a fall in February, as part of a project run by a state conservation program for the Andean condor.Juan Karita/AP Feb.24, 2021 – March 4, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean. The gallery was curated by AP Photojournalist Victor Caivano, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.