Cyclists ride by the entry from the Wilton YMCA Gymnastics team for the annual Scarecrow Fest on Saturday, Oct. 17, along River Road.

WILTON — They are socially distanced and many are even wearing masks. They are the scarecrows, once again lining the roads around Wilton Center for the Scarecrow Fest that runs through Nov. 2.

The festival is a joint effort by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce with the Wilton Historical Society, the town and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Approximately 50 scarecrow kits were purchased by individuals and organizations. Some are scary, like the mummy put up by the Wilton YMCA’s gymnastics team, some are topical, like the historical society’s scarecrow proclaiming Votes for Women and the Working Moms of Wilton’s entry of a harried scarecrow holding her baby, coffee cup, cough drops and disinfecting wipes. Then there’s just the fun — the bunnies from Ambler Farm, the duffer from Silvermine Golf Club, and the Wilton Wahoos swimmer who reminds passersby to stay “6 fins apart.”

The town is sponsoring a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, with details soon to be released.