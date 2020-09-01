Photos: Wilton’s Our Lady of Fatima students head back to school

Our Lady of Fatima kindergartener Harrison McCarthy has his temperature taken before class by nurse Susan Schneider on Monday, Aug. 31.

WILTON — Children in blue and white uniforms, many wearing shorts and knee socks, spilled out of cars Monday morning as Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Academy opened its doors to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. They were returning to school for the first time since mid-March to begin the new year.

“The student drop-off this morning went without a hitch and the kids were so excited to come to school,” said Susan Miller, a parent who helps out at school.

While some things were different — masks and temperature checks before students went in — some were not.

There were “a few parents with teary eyes — as would be expected on the first day of school,” Miller said.

Waiting just outside the school doors to greet students were teachers, school nurse Susan Schneiderprincipal Stanley Steele, and Father Reggie Norman, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Owing to its small class sizes that are capped at 14, Our Lady of Fatima is planning in-person classes for all students every day. Classes will take place indoors and outside.

A hybrid model is not planned, Steele said when discussing the opening last month. If needed, the school has a template for remote learning.

Pre-K classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8.