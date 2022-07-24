Photographer tells story at Red River wildlife refuge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — As people walk into the Red River National Wildlife Refuge they are welcomed with large colorful displays filled with photos of what animals can be seen at the refuge. On the side of the photos, in very small print, is the name of the photographer. The majority of them say Ronnie Maum.

Long before the paved bike trails were laid or the informational plaques placed, or even before the visitor center was built in 2012, Maum, 62, has been walking and taking photos at the refuge. It began when he read an article in The Times about an upcoming bird walk on the property, hosted by the (now called) Friends of Red River National Wildlife Refuge group.

That walk changed photography for Maum.

“I always enjoyed taking photos but I did not have much of a focus,” he said.

He was given a direction and the people he met gave him the encouragement he needed to grow. He was granted a ‘special use’ permit to take photos on the property whenever he wanted, with the condition that he would share the images with the refuge.

He was thrilled. “I was in hog heaven, how could I ask for anything more?”

That was how it started, but it also made him realize he had more to learn. “I found out that there is so much that I don’t know.”

As the years passed, he no longer needed a permit to photograph, his equipment was upgraded to a Canon 5D Mark IV, and he expanded his knowledge of what he was photographing. Which became the advice he gives to other budding photographers: Learn about what you are photographing, “You will go further” he said.

“Ronnie always gives a lot of information with an image,” said Friends of Red River National Wildlife Refuge group President Zac Burson, who attributes Maum as a major component to the refuge’s outreach efforts.

Burson noted that it is not only the general public that benefits from Maum’s work but also the scientific community. “He has become highly respected, as a photographer he is helping inform the scientists about the insects in this region. He is so observant.”

In Maum’s observation of life at the refuge, he is able to give homage to the moments that happen in split seconds. It can be the moment an otter grabs a fish, when the ebony jewelwing damselfly balances on a leaf, or when the great egret feeds its young.

However, it is not just the moments that make a good photo but also the light.

Maum has learned to use light to his advantage. The morning sun hitting the mist over Lake Caroline, the golden sunset amongst the trees, or the blackness of the night sky so the moon can illuminate have all set the scene for his photos.

“We are very appreciative that Ronnie spends the time to showcase the refuge,” said ranger Terri Jacobson. “There are so many plants and animals that you might not know were there unless it is documented."

Back in the visitor center, Maum’s macro view of life is on display. It was the first time his work was shown to the public. He was amazed at the way it turned out. “It feels good to get to contribute to the refuge.”

Jacobson knows that when people see Maum's work on their social media pages it encourages them to visit the refuge,. “They get excited and then they want to come and see it," he said.

“Ronnie’s work creates a window into the natural world so people of all ages can appreciate it more,” Burson said.

You can learn more about Maum’s work when he gives the presentation, “A Year at the Refuge - A Photo Journey,” at the visitors center during the Friends of Red River National Wildlife Refuge group meeting Thursday, Aug. 18.