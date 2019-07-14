Phone, internet restored at Wilton police station

Phone and internet service is back at the police department.

The main non-emergency line was down for about 3 1/2 hours on Sunday morning, according to Facebook posts from Wilton police.

The 911 system stayed working the entire time. Police asked the community to call 203-834-6261 for non-emergency calls while the main line, 203-834-6260, was down.

The problem was reported around 8:20 a.m. and fixed around 11:45 a.m.