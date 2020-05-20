Phoenix police: man suspected in double homicide case jailed

PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting his wife and another man at a Phoenix apartment has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

They said 37-year-old Estevanico Palmares has been booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer yet.

Police said a man and woman were found dead inside a Phoenix apartment Monday.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Cristina Palmares and police said she and the suspect were married.

According to police, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots Monday and then saw that the door to an apartment had been left open.

Police were called and officers reported finding Cristina Palmares and a 35-year-old man dead at the scene.

The name of the man hasn’t been released yet.

Police say detectives interviewed Estevancio Palmares and developed probable cause to arrest him.

They said the double homicide case was still being investigated and no other details were immediately released.