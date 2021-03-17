Philly officials outline efforts to stem gun violence surge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials held the first of a series of planned biweekly briefings on efforts to stem surging violence in the city, which has seen a drastic increase this year in the already near-historic level of homicides in the city and has claimed the lives of a number of young people.
Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other officials spoke Wednesday of efforts to get illegal firearms off the streets, increase patrols and engage with community groups to work with young people to try to head off potential violence.