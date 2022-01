HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican who has fought various high-profile cases in the city's courts, said Monday that he will enter the crowded GOP field chasing Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Bochetto also filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and created a campaign website. Bochetto, 69, had said last month that he was looking very seriously at running.