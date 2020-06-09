Phase 2 reopenings, coronavirus count in Wilton

WILTON — First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice announced the town’s priorities on Phase 2 reopening of businesses planned for Wednesday, June 17.

In a message on the town’s website she listed the priorities as:

Providing camp throughout the summer to facilitate residents returning to work.

Reopening playing fields.

Completing required changes to the interiors of municipal buildings to comply with sector rules.

Providing assistance to the public schools as they develop their reopening plans.

“Throughout the pandemic, many town employees have performed two jobs, their regular job responsibilities and new pandemic responsibilities. As we enter Phase 2, many are adding a third, reopening responsibilities,” Vanderslice said.

Statewide, Phase 2 reopenings include amusement parks, hotels, indoor dining, indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums, indoor recreation (e.g. bowling, movie theaters, etc.), libraries, outdoor events, personal services (e.g. nail salons, tattoo parlors, etc.), sports and fitness facilities (e.g. gyms, fitness centers, pools, etc.)

Under Phase 2, restaurants can have a maximum indoor capacity of 50 percent of its regular indoor dining capacity.

Businesses that plan to reopen during Phase 2 need to visit the state's self certification website to certify that they are compliant with the reopening rules.

Coronavirus count

The number of reported cases of the coronavirus in Wilton is up to 206. The reported death toll in town remains at 35.

There are currently 124 new cases of the coronavirus in Connecticut, for a total of 44,092, with 16,092 in Fairfield County. There are 266 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

The number of deaths in Connecticut due to the coronavirus has risen by 13 to 4,084. Deaths in Fairfield County rose by 4 to 1,316.

Statewide hospitalizations decreased by 9 to 324 patients.

