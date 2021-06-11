Pharmacies, gas stations close due to shortages in Lebanon ZEINA KARAM, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 8:27 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — Pharmacies across Lebanon shuttered their doors on Friday in protest of severe supply shortages, as motorists seeking fuel queued for hours outside petrol stations since the crack of dawn.
The two-day strike called by pharmacists over lacking medicines, gasoline and even infant milk is the latest sign of Lebanon's economic and financial meltdown, which appears to be spinning out of control amid complete political inaction by the country's leaders.