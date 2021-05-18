Pharma executive blames vague DEA rules for opioid epidemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A drug company executive testifying in a landmark trial against three large opioid distributors has continued to blame the Drug Enforcement Administration for West Virginia's addiction epidemic, saying his company's internal controls went beyond what regulations require.
David May, the vice president of corporate security and diversion control for the AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., testified Monday that the company's abuse prevention systems have gone beyond the DEA's expectations and federal regulations, and have been improved over the years through more digital monitoring and training, according to The Herald-Dispatch.