Peru's president dissolves Congress ahead of 3rd removal try

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation's Congress on Wednesday and called for new legislative elections, beating lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office. The national ombudsman's office called it a coup.
Castillo also installed a new emergency government, and called for the next round of lawmakers to develop a new constitution for the Andean nation. Meanwhile, Castillo said in a televised address that he would rule by decree, and ordered a nightly curfew starting Wednesday night.