Permanent daylight savings time bill stuck after tied vote

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A bill that would have put South Dakota permanently on daylight savings time failed to pass the House on Tuesday after a 33-33 tie vote.

The proposal to avoid the “fall back” of clocks in November was introduced by Rep. Lana Greenfield, a Doland Republican, to avoid the time disorientation some people feel when daylight savings time ends. Greenfield may still ask the House to reconsider her bill this legislative session.

Legislatures in several states have debated either abolishing or permanently keeping daylight savings time as a way to get a bit more sunlight out of the day. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe daylight savings time.

The idea of leaving clocks alone has been proposed several times in the South Dakota Legislature in recent years, but they have all failed.