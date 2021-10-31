People, homes vanish due to 2020 census' new privacy method MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 10:38 a.m.
1 of9 This Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 photo shows a neighborhood in Milwaukee that is one of many places in the country where a new method used by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect confidentiality in the 2020 census has made people and occupied homes vanish — at least on paper — when they actually exist in the real world. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A sign is displayed at the entrance to the Flatwoods Conservation Park on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, outside Tampa, Fla. The census lists no people living in the Flatwoods Conservation Park outside Tampa, even though it says there is a home occupied by people. According to Hillsborough County spokesman Todd Pratt, two county employees live there while maintaining security for the park. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A man bikes through the Flatwood Conservation Park on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, outside Tampa, Fla. The census lists no people living in the Flatwoods Conservation Park outside Tampa, even though it says there is a home occupied by people. According to Hillsborough County spokesman Todd Pratt, two county employees live there while maintaining security for the park. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A sign is displayed inside the Flatwood Conservation Park on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, outside Tampa, Fla. The census lists no people living in the Flatwoods Conservation Park outside Tampa, even though it says there is a home occupied by people. According to Hillsborough County spokesman Todd Pratt, two county employees live there while maintaining security for the park. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 This Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 photo shows a neighborhood in Milwaukee that is one of many places in the country where a new method used by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect confidentiality in the 2020 census has made people and occupied homes vanish — at least on paper — when they actually exist in the real world. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 This Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 photo shows a neighborhood in Milwaukee that is one of many places in the country where a new method used by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect confidentiality in the 2020 census has made people and occupied homes vanish — at least on paper — when they actually exist in the real world. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
The three-bedroom colonial-style house where Jessica Stephenson has lived in Milwaukee for the last six years bustles with activity on any given weekday, filled with the chattering of children in the day care center she runs out of her home.
The U.S. Census Bureau says no one lives there.