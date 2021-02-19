Pennsylvania man charged with firing into Democratic office

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia man who said he was stressed over losing his family, the COVID-19 shutdown and the “theft of the election” acknowledged firing three shots into a local Democratic Party office on Inauguration Day, prosecutors said.

FBI agents linked the Jan. 20 shooting to suspect Anthony F. Nero, 48, of Eagleville, through a threatening email sent to the Montgomery County Democratic Party on Jan. 7, a day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. The email warned that the group should “probably beef up security” and referenced President Trump and the false claim that the election had been stolen.