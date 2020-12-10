Pennsylvania blasts Texas' bid to overturn Biden's election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lawyers for Pennsylvania responded in the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to Texas' effort to overturn the election result in four states for President-elect Joe Biden, calling it a “seditious abuse" of the courts that rests on conspiracy theories and falsehoods.
Texas lacks standing to bring the challenge, and its claims are not only barred by time limits, but are meritless and dangerous, lawyers for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, wrote in the 43-page court brief.