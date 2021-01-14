Guard to defend Pennsylvania Capitol, city to close streets MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 4:54 p.m.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A few hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be brought in to protect the state Capitol and other potential targets of unrest and violence in the week ahead, authorities said Thursday.
Law enforcement leaders said plans to handle any potential violence toward the Capitol include blocking off streets in Harrisburg and using helicopters, drones and horse-mounted officers.