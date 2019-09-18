Pelosi welcomes Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is given a lapel pin by a Hong Kong activist following a news conference on human rights in Hong Kong on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Behind Pelosi is Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong. Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is welcoming Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to the U.S. Capitol, sending a message to Beijing that Congress supports the protesters in their months-long campaign for human rights.

Pelosi thanked the activists Wednesday for "challenging the conscience" not only of the Chinese government, but of the world.

Republicans joined the Democratic leader, alongside several Hong Kong activists who have become prominent figures in the mass protests, in a stately room off the House floor beneath a portrait of George Washington.

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas said, "America stands with you."

Several of the activists are appearing before Congress this week, appealing to lawmakers to support the mass protests that began in June with a now shelved proposal to extradite people arrested in Hong Kong to China.