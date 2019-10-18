Pelley draws sell-out Wilton crowd

60-Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley talks to a sold-out crowd at the Wilton Library about his new book "Truth Worth Telling," Thursday night, October 17.

Scott Pelley, the 60 Minutes correspondent, entertained a sell-out crowd Thursday evening at Wilton Library.

Pelley, who lives in Darien, was in town to promote his book, “Truth Worth Telling — A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times.” It is a recounting of his career from his early days in Texas to his eventual move to CBS News in New York.

Along the way, Pelley covered a multitude of stories from the minor to the one that sticks with him above all others, the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Pelley has said he hopes the book is seen as a fitting tribute to the New York City Fire Department, which lost 343 firefighters that day. He would also like it to inspire a new generation of journalists.