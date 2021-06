GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — An investigation continues after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday on Interstate 49 in Grandview, Missouri, near Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the accident happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday when a box truck struck a man who was walking in the southbound lanes. Police don't know why the man was walking in traffic lanes, and have not yet been able to determine his identity.