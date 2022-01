LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Henderson man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for taking part in a series of pawn shop robberies in 2016 that netted more than $200,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said Kaili Tualau, 31, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan. He had pleaded guilty in October to three robbery counts and a count of brandishing a firearm while committing a crime.