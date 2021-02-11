Paul touts in-person voting as lawmakers craft election bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul urged lawmakers back home Thursday to encourage in-person voting as a way to protect election security as Kentucky Republicans prepare to offer state-level election legislation.
Three GOP House lawmakers said they're crafting the bill but didn't offer details, telling a House committee it will be filed Tuesday. The plan is for the panel to vote on the measure that same day, the committee chairman said. Tuesday will be the halfway point of the 30-day session.