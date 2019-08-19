Paul Simon joins environmentalists at Hawaii forest preserve

AUWAHI, Hawaii (AP) — Musician Paul Simon has joined environmentalists attempting to reinvigorate a Hawaii woodland by planting a tree during a ceremony on Maui.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday that the celebrated singer-songwriter joined Auwahi Forest Restoration Project volunteers seeking to revive the area's plant life.

Simon helped plant a lama tree and participated in chants with the group following a helicopter tour.

The part-time Maui resident performed two environmental benefit concerts at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center earlier in the week that drew more than 8,000 attendees.

Simon plans to donate his proceeds to the Auwahi project and Hawaii environmental group Kuaaina Ulu Auamo.

Simon was put in contact with the environmentalists after visiting Hoolawa Farms in Haiku to view a rare kanaloa plant, one of only two in existence.

